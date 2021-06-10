Bentley has designed a one-off yacht cabin to match one of its customers’ cars

In the luxury car segment, customisation is incredibly important, which is why many firms have their own bespoke designs divisions.

Bentley is no different, as this one-off yacht cabin demonstrates. It’s the work of Bentley Design Services, and was commissioned by a customer who wanted their yacht to have a similar theme to the Continental GT.

It has been built in collaboration with Dutch yacht maker Contest Yachts, and features interior panelling with Bentley’s signature diamond-in-diamond stitching. Each diamond has exactly 712 stitches, which are produced by a specially commissioned machine that’s exclusive to Bentley.

The colour theme is also the same between the yacht and the car, with the bright Hotspur red leather contrasting with the beige upholstery.

Outside, the deep blue hull is a similar shade to the Light Sapphire exterior paint on the customer’s Continental.

Arjen Conijn, CEO and co-owner of Contest Yachts, said: ‘Our family has been building premium class sailing and motor yachts for more than 60 years. We are well-known for our thorough approach to customisation, which allows us to fulfill the expectations and preferences of every customer. This project is the ultimate example of this approach – working with Bentley to turn a customer’s dream into reality.’

Brett Boydell, head of Bentley Design Collaborations at Bentley Motors, said: ‘This project was an opportunity for Bentley Design Services to showcase some of their many skills in a truly unique collaboration. Bentley cars embrace qualities of craftsmanship and styling that are only achieved at the highest level of nautical design.’

One of the most luxurious Grand Tourers on sale today, the Continental GT is available as both a convertible and a coupe, and has a choice of V8 or W12 engines.