Best digital dealers to be celebrated at CDX at the Car Dealer Ewards

ENTRIES are flooding in from dealerships looking to celebrate their digital assets at this year’s Car Dealer Magazine Ewards event.

The Car Dealer Ewards ceremony – set to be held at CDX on April 28 at Farnborough International – will highlight the very best dealers, both franchised and independent, as well as leading car manufacturers who excel in the digital space.

Hosted by Car Dealer Magazine founder James Baggott on the Live Stage at CDX, the Ewards will be handed out live at 3pm at the event.

Tickets for CDX are completely free of charge for bona fide members of the motor trade and can be reserved by clicking here.

The closing date for Ewards entries is March 31 after which point the judging process will begin.

The judges, made up of the Car Dealer Magazine editorial team and experts from the industry, will assess the entries and then shortlisted companies will be invited to attend CDX.

It’s advisable all those companies that nominate themselves for an Eward reserve tickets for their team immediately.

Baggott said: ‘Already we’ve seen some amazing entries coming in from dealers and manufacturers who are excelling online.

‘In these changing times, when dealers are selling cars in a variety of channels and increasingly online, now is absolutely the right time to be celebrating the very best digital dealers.’

How can I enter?

Dealers can now nominate themselves or others for an award in each category and these, along with recommendations from the judges, will go forward to the next stage.

Car Dealer’s editorial team will work with our panel of judges to pick the very best in each category. Deadlines for entry is March 31.

Those judges, made up of sponsors of our Ewards and the Car Dealer editorial team, will compile a shortlist of five finalists in each category – all of whom will be invited to CDX.

Our head judge, Car Dealer founder James Baggott, will have the casting vote in the event of a tie.

When will the winners be revealed?

The Ewards winners will be announced on the Car Dealer Live Stage in the afternoon of CDX, the UK’s leading motor trade expo. This year the event is being held on April 28 at Farnborough International.

The five shortlisted contenders in each Eward category will be invited to attend CDX where the Winner and two Highly Commended firms in each category will be announced. Ewards will be handed out at the event and the full results published in Car Dealer Magazine.

What categories are there?

Dealer Websites – four categories

Franchised Dealer Website of the Year

Independent Dealer Website of the Year

Car Supermarket Website of the Year

Manufacturer Website of the Year

Our Website of the Year winners will be judged not only on their usability and looks, but their innovation, engagement and how they serve customers. Each judge will have a guide on what to look for, but will use their own experience and knowledge to hand out their points.

Social Media Awards – three categories

Best Use of Twitter

Best Use of Facebook

Best Use of Instagram

For the Social Media Awards, we’ll be looking at those dealers who use the aforementioned social media platforms and the judges will choose between the businesses who they feel use each platform most successfully. Engagement, variety and innovation will be celebrated.

Other Awards

Online Marketing Campaign of the Year

Whether it’s an advert on social media, a YouTube campaign or another digital marketing masterpiece, this award will be handed to a dealer or manufacturer who has excelled with an online marketing campaign.

Best Use of Video

Dealers and manufacturers are experimenting with all sorts of video usage, from showing off their stock, bespoke videos for potential customers or innovative advertising. This Eward will look at them all and honour the very best.

And the BIG one: Digital Dealer of the Year

Our overall winning digital dealer will be the operator who has all digital bases covered. They’ll excel across the digital field and we’ll be celebrating their success with this overall winner’s Eward. It really will be something to shout about!

