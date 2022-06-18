Blackshaws signs up SsangYong to help replace Mitsubishi

Blackshaws has become the latest dealership to sign up to SsangYong in the wake of Mitsubishi’s departure.

The South Korean brand joins Japanese marque Isuzu at the family-owned dealership group’s Morpeth site, which previously hosted the Mitsubishi range and will be offering SsangYong’s SUVs, 4×4 towing vehicles and pick-ups.

Managing director Will Blackshaw said: ‘We pride ourselves on providing an exceptional customer journey and developing strong relationships with our customers.

‘We look forward to developing our relationship with SsangYong Motors and introducing its model line-up to Morpeth and surrounding areas.’

He added: ‘As the motor industry continues to evolve with rapidly changing technology, Blackshaws is filled with inspiration and excitement for the road ahead.

‘Although the company has grown significantly over the years, it remains a friendly, family business rooted in the local community and with customer service as its number one priority.’

It still sells used Mitsubishis as well as offering servicing, repairs and MOTs for the brand.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome an established dealer group like Blackshaws to the SsangYong franchise and to extend our representation in the north-east.

‘The team has a long heritage, an outstanding reputation and wealth of experience, and we look forward to introducing them to the SsangYong family.’

Blackshaws, which was established in 1919, also has a showroom at Alnwick, where it sells new Suzuki and MG vehicles.

Image via LinkedIn