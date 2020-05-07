Automotive web design and marketing agency Bluesky Interactive has launched a new vehicle purchase platform that doesn’t carry any transaction fees.

AutoTransact plugs into dealers’ websites easily, helping with reservations, deposits, part-exchanges and full purchases all in one.

Tony Hilton, the company’s operations director, said: ‘With the global situation as it is, we know that selling cars online is crucially important to our dealers.

‘We’re delighted that the culmination of many months of platform development and refinement now allows us to support the industry with a truly flexible e-commerce platform.

‘This is a challenging period for dealers, and so we believe that we shouldn’t be detracting from their bottom line by adding transaction fees to a solution like this, which is why multiple payment providers are available with no fees at all.

‘After all, this type of software will be expected as standard on dealer websites. With the current environment, it is a must-have rather than a luxury option.’

Key features include:

• Reservations and deposits

• Sophisticated rule capabilities

• Optional site-to-site transfer

• Flexible CAP-powered part-exchange valuations

• The option to downtrade

• Full cash purchase

Caffyns Group is one of the first digital dealers to launch with AutoTransact, pictured at top, and a continual development plan will mean the platform grows and adapts to market needs.

