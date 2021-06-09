BMW shows off new 4 Series Gran Coupe four-door saloon

BMW has published the first pictures and details of its new 4 Series Gran Coupe.

As before, the Gran Coupe gets a more practical body-shape compared to the standard 4 Series Coupe and gets a longer roofline and a pair of rear doors.

BMW says headroom for the driver and front passenger has improved over the previous 4 Series Gran Coupe, while those in the rear now get ‘significantly more’ legroom. Meanwhile, the boot has an automatic opening and closing mechanism.

Unlike the previous 4 Series Gran Coupe which had more in common with the 3 Series saloon design-wise, the new model poaches styling cues from the 4 Series Coupe.

That means it gets 4 Series Coupe’s controversial large double kidney grilles and slim rear lights. It’s slightly bigger than the model it replaces, too, with the width exaggerated by the vertical air intakes on the outer edges of the bumper.

BMW says it has specifically tuned the 4 Series Gran Coupe to be fun to drive, and has fitted M sport suspension across the range, with only the M440i xDrive getting upgraded adaptive suspension as standard.

The four-wheel drive M440i xDrive with a 369bhp 3.0-litre straight-six engine sits at the top of the range. BMW says 0-62mph takes 4.7 seconds and the M440i should return around 35mpg.

There are two more petrol engines, both 2.0-litre four-cylinder units, making 181bhp in the 420i and 242bhp in the 430i.

A 2.0-litre diesel is also available with 187bhp, with a choice of rear- and all-wheel-drive.

Other technical highlights include a lightweight braking system with optional M Sport upgrades, and an M Sport differential to improve cornering ability.

Prices start at £40,465 for the 420i and rise to £54,670 for the M440i.

The diesel models start at £43,095 for the 420d with rear-wheel-drive.

UK customers can order now ahead of deliveries beginning in November.