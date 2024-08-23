BMW topples Tesla as it leads European BEV market for first time

BMW led the EV brand ranking across Europe last month with a 35% year-on-year increase as Tesla suffered a 16% decline.

That’s according to latest JATO Dynamics data for 28 European markets, which revealed that a total of 1.03m units were registered in the region, taking the number of year-to-date registrations to almost 7.9m.

It equated to a 2% increase in demand versus July 2023.

Growth was particularly prominent in Poland (+19%), Portugal (+27%), and Slovakia (+12%). There were also slight increases in the UK (+3%), Italy (+5%) and Spain (+5%).

In contrast, vehicle registrations fell in Germany (-2%), France (-2%), the Netherlands (-4%), Ireland (-5%) and Belgium (-7%).

SUVs accounted for 54% of all vehicle registrations – a new record for the segment.

Last month, 554,000 new SUVs were registered – a rise of 6% from July 2023. As a result, the year-to-date volume of SUVs reached 4.2m units, which was a 5% increase.

Toyota, BMW, Mercedes and Geely Group drove growth in the SUV segment, but it was the Volkswagen Group that took poll position, leading the market by volume.

Twenty-six per cent of SUVs registered were VW Group vehicles, followed by Hyundai-Kia at 12% and Stellantis with 11.5%.

Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, which sponsors the Car Dealer Podcast, said: ‘Consumers in Europe now have access to more choice than ever before, and SUVs are a more comfortable and desirable option for many.

‘This, alongside the increasing availability of affordable models, is helping consumers to make the switch from traditional segments to SUVs.’

The demand for electric vehicles fell in July, with their market share decreasing from 14.6% in July 2023 to 13.5% last month.

According to JATO’s data, 139,300 new electric cars were registered last month – down by 6% from July 2023.

Munoz said: ‘The lack of clarity around the incentives for – and future of – EVs continues to present a barrier to consumers considering an EV.

‘These factors, alongside the low residual value of EVs, contributed to the decline seen in July.’

BMW led the EV brand ranking last month, with its 35% year-on-year increase taking it to 14,869 units.

That saw it pip Tesla to the post, as Elon Musk’s EV outfit’s 16% decline meant it only managed to muster 14,561 sales.

The Model Y is no longer Europe’s best-selling vehicle and landed in 24th position in July’s overall vehicle ranking with 9.544 of them shifted. That figure was still enough to see it top the July table for BEV sales.

BMW’s latest models – including the iX1 and i4 (pictured) – performed well, while the new iX2 registered more than 1,300 units.

The Dacia Sandero was the continent’s most sought-after car in July, registering 22,398 units – an increase of 34%.

That was well over 3,000 units above the second best-selling car the Volkswagen T-Roc at 19,254 – up by 5%.

The Sandero was also Europe’s best-selling car for the first half of 2024.

Europe’s top 10 selling brands for July 2024 (vs July 2023)

Volkswagen – 108,959 (-3%) Toyota – 75,338 (+16%) BMW – 64,012 (+13%) Skoda – 59,727 (+5%) Mercedes – 59,545 (+13%) Audi – 59,299 (-2%) Peugeot – 49,916 (+10%) Renault – 49,054 (-6%) Kia – 49,033 (-4%) Hyundai – 47,949 (+2%)

Source: JATO Dynamics

Europe’s top 10 selling models for July 2024 (vs July 2023)

Dacia Sandero – 22,398 (+34%) VW T-Roc – 19,254 (+5%) Toyota Yaris Cross – 17,314 (+47%) Dacia Duster – 15,884 (+29%) Kia Sportage – 15,531 (+15%) Toyota Yaris – 15,237 (+10%) Renault Clio – 15,157 (-5%) Hyundai Tucson – 14,391 (+4%) Opel/Vauxhall Corsa – 13,938 (+18%) VW Golf – 13,924 (-13%)

Source: JATO Dynamics

Europe’s top 10 selling BEV models for July 2024 (vs July 2023)

Tesla Model Y – 9,544 (-16%) Volvo EX30 – 6,573 (new) VW ID.4 – 5,295 (-40%) Tesla Model 3 – 4,694 (-17%) Skoda Enyaq – 4,346 (-27%) BMW iX1 – 4,305 (+25%) BMW i4 – 4,198 (+23%) Audi Q4 – 3,979 (+27%) MG 4 – 3,966 (-33%) Cupra Born – 3,863 (+4%)

Source: JATO Dynamics