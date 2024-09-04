Boost for used car dealers as Carwow launches Auto Express marketplace

Carwow today launched a new service in tandem with Auto Express giving used car dealers access to more and varied stock.

Auto Express became part of the Carwow Group in February and now Carwow’s consumer-facing Sell My Car service has been made available to the title’s 45 million annual unique users.

Every car listed by private sellers via Auto Express will go directly into Carwow’s daily online auctions, giving dealers access to a larger volume of fresh used stock.

It marks a significant new chapter for Auto Express, which has also been given a new look, comprising a fresh design as well as new content and features to appeal to a bigger and more diverse audience.

Carwow says its auctions have already put more than 160,000 used cars back on to dealer forecourts since it launched in 2021, and reckons this figure is set for accelerated growth, thanks to the extra listings coming from Auto Express’s readership, which is said to be the largest for any UK weekly automotive title.

Sally Foote, chief commercial officer for Sell My Car at Carwow Group, said: ‘We are now listing 20,000 vehicles in our auctions each month and are extremely excited to launch our popular Sell My Car service to Auto Express customers.

‘This will give our dealer partners access to even more fresh stock in our daily auctions, which we know is hugely important to keep forecourts full.

‘This is a significant new service offering, increasing our ability to reach even more in-market consumers and connect them with our dealer partners.

‘In addition to many exciting new product developments that we’ve recently introduced to our daily auctions – including protection for dealers against financial loss for major undisclosed faults and repairs – the integration with Auto Express will help accelerate our rapid growth plans and add even more value for our dealer partners.’

Auto Express editor Paul Barker added: ‘It’s great news for Auto Express and our army of readers across online and print that they can now use their favourite title to sell their car.

‘Our readers value the honest and independent content that Auto Express provides, so being able to link them with Carwow’s trusted network of dealers, who are keen to buy high-quality used cars, promises to be a win-win.’