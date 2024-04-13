Bowker Group manager to run first marathon 11 years after nearly losing leg

A Bowker Group manager is to run his first marathon this weekend 11 years after a horrific snowmobile accident saw him nearly lose a leg.

In February 2013, group implementation manager Richard Cowell suffered serious injuries, including a six-inch bone-deep gash to his left leg, after losing control of a snowmobile and hitting a tree at some 50mph.

The accident happened during a BMW-sponsored trip to Vancouver and left him with injuries that posed a significant threat to his mobility.

Yet despite doctors advising a 12-week recovery period, Cowell returned to work after just four weeks

Tomorrow (Apr 14), he will compete in the Manchester Marathon – the UK’s second-largest marathon.

He hopes to raise funds for Kieran’s Angels, a charity group formed for his friend Kieran Keigher and which supports cancer research in the UK.

‘The accident happened a long time ago now and I’ve fully recovered,’ said Cowell, who lives in Rawtenstall, Lancashire.

‘But if you’d asked me 10 years ago about running a marathon, I’d have thought you were mad, yet here I am. I’ve been training hard and am optimistic I can finish the race.’

He added: ‘More importantly than the personal challenge, I want to raise as much money as possible for an important cause.

‘I received great medical care when I needed it 10 years ago and I’m very grateful for that, so if taking on the marathon challenge helps others – even in a small way – it’s a simple way I can show my gratitude.’

Anyone wanting to sponsor him can do so via his fundraising page at Richard Cowell Marathon Challenge.