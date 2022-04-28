Brayleys acquires Orpington Honda from Lookers giving it total coverage for brand around M25

Dealer group Brayleys has acquired Orpington Honda, giving it total coverage for the brand around the M25.

The dealership was purchased from Lookers for an undisclosed sum and now makes Brayleys the largest private Honda franchisee in the UK with eight showrooms and 10 aftersales centres.

Orpington joins dealerships in Enfield, St Albans, Hemel Hempstead, Ruislip, Thames Ditton, Ewell, Leatherhead and Romford plus a stand-alone aftersales facility in Grays, Essex.

Brayleys Cars announced increased profit by an incredible 336 per cent in 2021 compared with Covid-hit 2020 earlier this month.

The dealership group, which represents Kia, Mazda, Honda, Renault, Dacia and has a Mitsubishi aftersales site, clocked up £4.8m of pre-tax profit in the year to December 31 versus £1.1m in 2020.

Brayleys managing director Paul Brayley, pictured above, said: ‘Despite continuing headwinds from the global semi-conductor shortage and the pandemic, Brayleys delivered an exceptional financial performance in 2021, which has given us the confidence to enter 2022 with an optimistic outlook.

‘The addition of Orpington Honda into the Brayleys family gives the group complete coverage of the M25 for Honda with whom we have been proud to partner for almost twenty years.

‘All of our franchise brands are well positioned with the roll-out of EV models, so we anticipate another busy year in our showrooms and also online sales, which we fully integrated last year.’

Khalid Al Rostamani, chairman and CEO of Brayleys shareholder AW Rostamani Group added: ‘The further expansion of Brayleys is testament to the excellent stewardship of the group by Paul Brayley and his dedicated team, during exceedingly challenging conditions in the UK car market.

‘We remain committed in our strategy to build the automotive retail interests of AW Rostamani Group in this important territory and look forward to developing the business further in 2022 following another solid year of growth, which has been achieved despite the impact of the pandemic and global manufacturing supply shortages.’