Here’s your morning round-up of the headlines on Tuesday, April 14 from the world of motoring, business and news

Motorist caught going 151mph on M1 over Easter

Motorists were caught driving at ‘extreme speeds’ over the Easter weekend with one clocked at 151mph. The Metropolitan Police also caught a driver travelling at 97mph in a 40 zone and four drivers doing more than 100mph on the A13.

Detective Sergeant Andy Cox, Scotland Yard’s lead officer on roads policing, posted video footage of a pursuit on the M1 where speeds reached more than double the limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: ‘This driver reached 151mph on #M1 before decamping car & evading on foot. We will do our utmost to identify & take action.’

Drivers have been taking advantage of quieter roads, with four in 10 cars exceeding the speed limit in Greater Manchester, mayor Andy Burnham said last week.

Raab says plan is working’ but too early to relax lockdown

The government has insisted its plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic ‘is working’ but warned the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted this week.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab showed some cautious optimism as he revealed the latest data suggested the UK was ‘starting to win this struggle’, three weeks after restrictions were imposed.

But he insisted the virus was not yet past its peak and that it was ‘far too early’ to talk about relaxing the measures, with reports suggesting the lockdown will be extended for at least another three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists advising the government are expected to meet this week to review the latest figures, but Raab insisted it was crucial that ‘we do not take our eye off the ball’ with regards to social distancing.

Silverstone Auctions to host first live online sale

Silverstone Auctions will hold a live auction online on May 23 with buyers and sellers premiums reduced for the event.

It will be a closed sales with bidding online, on the phone and via commission bid. The headline lot is a 1986 Peugeot 205 T16 Group B rally car.

Video and other imagery will show the cars in more detail and aid buyers with their decision. Buyers and Sellers premiums have been reduced to 10 per cent plus VAT and four per cent plus VAT respectively.

Ford of Britain boss to appear on Car Dealer Live today

Ford of Britain chairman and managing director Andy Barratt will be answering your questions on Car Dealer Live at midday Tuesday.

Barratt, who has been with Ford for nearly 25 years and in charge of the brand since 2015, will be appearing on our live broadcast on Tuesday and will be chatting about how the brand has coped with the coronavirus crisis. You can read more about what we’ll be chatting about here.

One in four top bosses cuts pay in face of Covid-19 crisis

One in four of the biggest companies listed in London have slashed the amount of money paid to chief executives in the face of the coronavirus crisis, according research.

Most bosses at the 25 companies who have cut pay have reduced their salaries and fees by 20 per cent, the same proportion that furloughed workers are forfeiting.

However, some have gone further. The chief executive of Rentokil has slashed his salary by 35 per cent, and donated the rest of it to an employee fund.

Ten companies intend to take advantage of the UK’s job retention scheme – a figure that is likely to grow.

Only Whitbread has announced plans to take government money to furlough workers without confirming that bosses will take a pay cut. However, the company, which owns Premier Inn, said that its remuneration committee, which decides on executive pay, will discuss the issue this month.

Global pact forged to contain oil price crash, say energy officials

The Opec oil cartel and other oil producers have agreed to boost oil prices by cutting nearly 10 million barrels a day in production, or a 10th of global supply.

Mexico’s energy minister said on Twitter that the group of nations agreed to cut 9.7m barrels a day from May 1. Kuwait oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel tweeted similar information on Sunday.

Iran’s oil ministry also tweeted confirming the 9.7m cut for May and June.

It said the so-called Opec+ countries agree to have Mexico reduce its output by 100,000 barrels only for those two months. That had been a sticking point for the accord meant to boost global energy prices. The agreement would be an unprecedented global pact to stabilise the market.

Next to start selling online again today

Next bosses say they will begin selling online again today (Tuesday) after putting extra safety measures in place to ensure warehouse staff can work safely.

The retail giant closed its online operations in late March in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

But a statement posted on the Next website says warehouse managers have ‘successfully tested opening and taking a limited number of orders today’ and invited customers to shop online again from Tuesday.

Bosses say they have spent two weeks ‘reworking’ warehouse operations and have taken practical measures to ensure that staff who want to work “feel safe, work safe and are safe”.

Next has posted a video on the website explaining safety measures put in place for warehouse staff.

Post Office helps self-isolating people access cash more easily

The Post Office is making two of its products available to all UK banks, building societies and credit unions, to make it easier for people who are self-isolating to access cash.

The products are Payout Now – a voucher sent by text, email or post to a customer who can share it with a trusted person to withdraw cash; and Fast Pace – a service allowing a customer to arrange for a trusted person to collect a cheque from them, cash it at Post Office and return with the money.

Self-isolating or vulnerable people affected by the coronavirus pandemic need to contact their financial institution to see if they offer these products.

More: Read out weekend briefing here

Sources: PA Media, Car Dealer Magazine