Briefing: Unhappy Lookers staff speak out, Tavares exits and Constellation’s huge losses

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 8:55 am, December 6, 2024

Car Dealer’s editor in chief James Baggott gives you his take on the biggest motor trade stories of the past week – all in one place.

The Car Dealer Weekly Briefing summarises this week’s major news for time poor executives on Subtack – but you need to be a subscriber to read it.

In his newsletter, he looks at more disturbing news from dealer group Lookers as unhappy staff speak out.

He also gives his take on Constellation accounts that show it lost £50.5m last year and there’s that news of the world’s most powerful car execs leaving his job.

Also featured in this week’s briefing:

  • ZEV Mandate
  • New car registrations
  • Used car warning
  • Jaguar’s concept car
  • Lloyd’s on motor finance
  • Caffyns
  • Bernie’s car collection
  • FCA

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.



