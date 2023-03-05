Bristol Street Motors appoints new general sales manager at York Renault Dacia site following £300,000 investment

Bristol Street Motors has appointed a new general sales manager at its Renault and Dacia dealership in York after the site received a £300,000 makeover.

Steve Drysdale joins the business from Wilson & Co Vauxhall in Scunthorpe, having previously worked for rival firm Stratstone.

It comes after the dealer group shelled out a six figure sum to transform the former Jaguar showroom into a fit-for-purpose home for its Renault and Dacia operations.

In his new role, Drysdale will be focusing on bolstering the dealership’s links with York City FC and growing the its presence in the local community.

He is also expanding the dealership’s sales team, with four new colleagues already appointed.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: ‘Bristol Street Motors is a business with the right values and the right way of doing business. Customer service excellence is something I am passionate about and runs through everything we do.

‘I am looking forward to leading the sales team at the dealership, growing the team further and building relationships with our valued customers.’

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, added: ‘Steve has hit the ground running and has already made a really positive impression on our Bristol Street Motors York Renault Dacia dealership.

‘This relatively new dealership will benefit from Steve’s experience and expertise, and I am sure will go from strength to strength.’

