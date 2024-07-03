Bristol Street Motors increases brand portfolio in Carlisle with Peugeot showroom

Bristol Street Motors has ramped up its presence in Carlisle by 25% with a Peugeot dealership.

The Vertu Motors brand now represents the French manufacturer along with Cupra, MG, Seat and Vauxhall at Kingstown Industrial Estate in the cathedral city.

The showroom, which has had a total refurb, boasts the full range of new Peugeot cars and LCVs, with Peugeot-trained technicians offering MOTs, services, repairs, and parts as well.

Bristol Street Motors said the revamp had brought the dealership in line with the latest Peugeot brand standards.

The showroom also offers the Motability scheme.

General manager Tim White said: ‘We are excited to bring the Peugeot brand to Carlisle and enhance our service offerings in the area.

‘Our new dealership is designed to provide customers with an exceptional experience, whether they are looking for a new car, quality used vehicles, or top-tier aftersales service.

‘We look forward to welcoming the community to our state-of-the-art facility.’

Pictured at top are Tim White (right) with dealership sales adviser David Park, left, and franchise manager Rhys Dean

This story was originally published at 10.44am on July 3 and updated at 11.12am to correct the surname originally supplied for David Park, as well as add job titles subsequently supplied