Bristol Street Motors Nissan Sheffield dealership sells £250,000 of vehicles to expanding firm

A Nissan dealership in Sheffield has provided a quarter of a million pounds’ worth of vehicles to an expanding company.

The Bristol Street Motors showroom in Attercliffe Road sold 13 Navara trucks and NV300 vans to Washington-based Advanced Radiators.

The engine cooling and climate control specialists’ engineers will use them to get to customer sites nationwide.

Clients include Tarmac, Finning Caterpillar and Northern Rail plus the renewables and mining firm Banks Group, so vehicles able to tackle rough, unpaved access tracks, building sites and even open-cast mines were needed.

The fleet investment follows a new division of the business, Advanced Heat Transfer, being established.

Advanced Radiators plans to expand further into the industrial, marine and rail sectors.

Steve Gould, operations director for Bristol Street Motors, which operates under the Vertu Motors banner, said: ‘It has been a pleasure to support Advanced Radiators during an exciting and important time of expansion for the company.

‘It was great to hear the company’s plans for growth in 2022 and we wish them all the best. I trust the vehicles will serve them well!’

Advanced Radiators managing director Mark Riches said: ‘These Nissan models are exactly what we need to best serve our clients.

‘Traditionally, we support a lot of users of heavy plant machinery, which are often on rough sites such as aggregate quarries and open-cast mines, so we need robust all-wheel-drive vehicles, like the Nissan Navara, to reach those locations.

‘But the focus of our new division, Advanced Heat Transfer, means that we don’t only need such utilitarian vehicles, but we do require a lot of storage space. The NV300 vans are perfect for that!’

He added: ‘The team at Bristol Street Motors were incredibly helpful throughout the purchasing process, putting together the right spec to suit our needs and brought it in within budget.’

Pictured at top: Vertu Motors Nissan division general manager Kevin Parkinson, left, hands over keys to Mark Riches