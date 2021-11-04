Bristol Street Motors opens second MG dealership in Beaconsfield, Bucks

Bristol Street Motors has announced the opening of its second MG dealership in the prestigious market town of Beaconsfield.

The news comes just months after the dealer group opened its first MG site in Carlisle in August.

Bosses at the firm say the MG brand will prove to be a great addition to its portfolio, offering a great opportunity to increase sales and EV penetration.

Bristol Street Motors MG Beaconsfield is based on the town’s Station Road adjacent to the Vertu Motors Mercedes-Benz site.

It carries a range of new and used cars as well as offering on-site EV charging, servicing and aftersales.

MG currently offers six models in the UK including three plug-in cars – the MG ZS EV, the MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid, all backed up by MG’s seven year warranty and fast-developing dealer network.

Lee Clark, sales manager at Bristol Street Motors MG Beaconsfield, said ‘I am very pleased to open the doors to our brand-new MG facility after several months of works to create an excellent atmosphere for customers and colleagues.

We have invested significant amounts to bring MG to Beaconsfield and recruited people to fill a range of roles.

‘I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues and welcoming the customers through the doors of Beaconsfield newest and most modern car dealership.’

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, added: ‘We’re very pleased to create our second MG dealership at Beaconsfield. It’s great to be able to create jobs in the area with this investment.

‘The MG brand has a long history and a very bright future and I’m delighted that Bristol Street Motors is part of that.

‘MG delivers incredible electric and hybrid vehicles at affordable prices, opening up the option of owning a zero-emissions car to more people than ever before.’

The new dealership has also been welcomed by bosses at MG who say they are delighted to expand their partnership with Bristol Street Motors and its parent company Vertu.

MG Motor Commercial Director, Guy Pigounakis, added: ‘We are delighted to further our relationship with Vertu Motors Plc with the opening of this new dealership in one of the most important and desirable locations on the periphery of London.

‘This new site in Beaconsfield is right in the heart of the Home Counties and the London commuter belt.

‘Working with a group as high profile as Bristol Street Motors shows just how far and how quickly MG has grown in recent years and, with our rapidly growing EV portfolio in particular, how attractive the MG franchise has become.’