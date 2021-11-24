Bristol Street Motors overhauls Nissan Northampton site to tune of £200k

Bristol Street Motors’s Nissan Northampton dealership has become the latest showroom to receive the Japanese carmaker’s new corporate look.

The dealer group, which is part of Vertu Motors, says it has invested £200,000 in the refurb, ‘introducing new technology and adding flair to the vehicle handover process’.

The dealership, on Carousel Way in Northampton, has been renovated as part of the Nissan Retail Concept, which includes updated versions of the Nissan signage and an exclusive delivery area that enhances the exciting moment when customers receive their vehicle.

Customers are also able to configure their desired car with tablet computers.

The Northampton site is one of three Vertu-owned sites that have undergone refurbishment in recent weeks.

Matthew Green, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Northampton Nissan, said: ‘The transformation of the dealership is breath-taking. We have a wonderfully modern space for customers to view our range of new and used vehicles.

‘The digital configurator is a fantastic bit of kit that lets you design a vehicle specification to suits your needs, whether you want all, some or none of the latest mod cons or extras.’

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: ‘We’ve seen a real shift in the way customers shop for a new vehicle, with more and more people engaging with online and digital platforms. However, showrooms remain a vital part of the customer journey for many.

‘By incorporating digital elements into the dealership in new ways, we can bring the best aspects of the online and real-life buying experience together, to offer customers an all-encompassing sales experience.’

Picture: (Left to right) Kirsten Lowther, Jordan Harris, Matt Sidey and Tim Garrett from Bristol Street Motors Northampton Nissan