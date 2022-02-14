Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai named best-performing Hyundai dealership in UK

Hyundai has been judging the very best of its dealer network with Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai coming out on top.

The South Korean brand has been assessing all of its 148 UK retail sites as part of the 2021 Hyundai Balanced Score Card league.

After a rigorous assessment process, the Bristol Street Motors site was deemed to be the best after achieving spectacular results in all departments.

Dealerships were judged on levels of customer satisfaction, the efficiency of internal processes and financial performance.

Consistency was a key factor in the evaluation.

Paul Walton, franchise Director for Hyundai at Vertu Motors plc, said: ‘A massive congratulations to our team at Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai – I couldn’t be prouder of them as individuals and as a collective.

‘To be ranked number one for eight out of the 12 months of the year and to finish number one overall, is a phenomenal achievement. It’s one in which everyone at the dealership should be immensely proud.

‘The skill and passion to achieve the number one spot is impressive enough, but the consistency in which the colleagues at Peterlee go about their business is what has set the dealership apart from the competition this year.

‘They are a true credit to the network, division and the Group.’

Of all of the best performing Hyundai sites, six of the top 20 were Vertu dealerships.

John Curry, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai, added: ‘In a year where Hyundai enjoyed its greatest success in the UK, it is a truly outstanding achievement to be declared the best performing Hyundai dealership in the whole country.

‘We are a tight team of 26 and have excelled against dealerships with much bigger colleague numbers.

‘It is testament to the contribution that everyone here makes to ensure we are a successful business, and to their expertise and commitment.’