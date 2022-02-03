Bumper announces four new appointments to executive team ahead of further growth

Buy-now pay later platform Bumper has announced four new appointments to its executive team as it prepares for growth in automotive payments.

Francisca Gutierrez, Paul Edgecombe, Matt Williams and Leah Ellis all join the team from technology and financial services businesses and disruptors.

Gutierrez joins as Bumper’s chief product officer from Experian and will be managing the international launch of Bumper in Europe, starting with Germany.

She’ll also be leading the development of its new white label customer app that will be offered by dealer groups.

Paul Edgecombe joins as chief compliance officer from Selina Finance where he was head of risk and compliance. He will be implementing Bumper’s new compliance programme ahead of new rules being introduced in the BNPL market.

Matt Williams will be joining in February as chief growth officer. He previously worked as head of growth technology at Trainline and previously worked in strategic analytics for Jellyfish and Rightmove.

Finally, Leah Ellis has joined as interim chief people officer as Bumper increases its headcount from 40 to more than 100 people over the next 12 months.

She previously worked for Goodlord and Eve Sleep.

James Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Bumper, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Francisca Gutierrez, Leah Ellis, Paul Edgecombe and Matt Williams to the expanded executive team.

‘They’re all super talented and highly regarded in their respective fields with collective experience in FinTech and fast growing disruptive start-ups, which will help us achieve our ambitious growth strategy as we increase our share of digital payments and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) in the UK and across Europe.’