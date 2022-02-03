Log in
Bumper new peopleBumper new people

News

Bumper announces four new appointments to executive team ahead of further growth

  • Four new senior members of staff are recruited to Bumper
  • The Buy Now Pay Later platform will be more than doubling its staff over the next year
  • The new appointments join with a wealth of knowledge from financial and technology industries

Time 26 seconds ago

Buy-now pay later platform Bumper has announced four new appointments to its executive team as it prepares for growth in automotive payments.  

Francisca Gutierrez, Paul Edgecombe, Matt Williams and Leah Ellis all join the team from technology and financial services businesses and disruptors.

Gutierrez joins as Bumper’s chief product officer from Experian and will be managing the international launch of Bumper in Europe, starting with Germany.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

She’ll also be leading the development of its new white label customer app that will be offered by dealer groups.

Paul Edgecombe joins as chief compliance officer from Selina Finance where he was head of risk and compliance. He will be implementing Bumper’s new compliance programme ahead of new rules being introduced in the BNPL market.

Matt Williams will be joining in February as chief growth officer. He previously worked as head of growth technology at Trainline and previously worked in strategic analytics for Jellyfish and Rightmove.

Finally, Leah Ellis has joined as interim chief people officer as Bumper increases its headcount from 40 to more than 100 people over the next 12 months.

Advert

She previously worked for Goodlord and Eve Sleep.

James Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Bumper, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Francisca Gutierrez, Leah Ellis, Paul Edgecombe and Matt Williams to the expanded executive team.

‘They’re all super talented and highly regarded in their respective fields with collective experience in FinTech and fast growing disruptive start-ups, which will help us achieve our ambitious growth strategy as we increase our share of digital payments and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) in the UK and across Europe.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51