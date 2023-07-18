Car buyers want to be left alone to browse and not be badgered by sales staff – research

Nearly three-quarters of car buyers want to browse dealerships without being badgered by salespeople, a new survey has found.

eBay Motors Group quizzed 2,000 car buyers for its latests Consumer Insight Panel and found a surprisingly number of customers want the freedom to browse when visiting a showroom.

Some 40 per cent like to be greeting when arriving at the showroom but then be left alone to wander around, 20 per cent also want to be unaccompanied but appreciate a member of staff checking on them from time to time to see if they require assistance.

A further 14 per cent prefer to visit the reception desk to outline what they are looking for and then be left alone to look.

eBay found 12 per cent prefer to be shown around by a salesperson and five per cent will book an appointment to ensure the car they are interested in is available and a salesperson is on hand to answer any questions.

Nine per cent will look around on their own and approach a salesperson when they have a question.

However, the research found that the closer customers are to buying, the more interaction they want.

When buyers are looking to make a purchase within a month only 17 per cent want to be left alone by sales staff, although this rises to 43 per cent for those without a set buying timeline.

The research also identified the top confidence boosters cited by customers for buying a car from their chosen dealership.

Top of the list was how approachable and friendly the business is, followed by honesty and trustworthiness; being given space to make decisions; professionalism; and good communications across phone and email.

eBay Motors Group said these demonstrable soft skills were ahead of good reviews and having a wide range of cars.

The firm’s marketing director, Lucy Tugby, said: ‘When it comes to buying a car, freedom to look around without a salesperson is a desirable part of the dealership experience for consumers.

‘Buyers appreciate being given the time and space to look at cars alone, so the challenge for eager salespeople is to know when to stand back.

‘A welcoming hello should be the starting point for all visiting customers, followed by an offer of further assistance should they have any questions. There’s a fine balance to be struck between giving customers space, while not totally ignoring them.

‘Sales staff also need to factor in the amount of time customers typically spend online researching their next purchase before visiting showrooms; they want to continue that research by viewing cars in the metal at their leisure.

‘Our research also highlights the importance of listening to customers’ needs and refining sales processes and soft skills to be able to provide an environment that gives consumers the confidence to buy.’