Caffyns nails eco colours firmly to mast as Eastbourne site is made LEVC dealer partner

Caffyns at Eastbourne has been made a dealer partner of LEVC as the commercial electric vehicle manufacturer expands its UK network.

It brings the number of London Electric Vehicle Company’s UK dealer sales outlets up to 18, plus 32 service locations.

Caffyns will provide full sales and aftersales support for LEVC’s TX electric taxi and new VN5 electric van.

Production of the VN5 began at LEVC’s state-of-the-art EV manufacturing plant in Ansty at the end of 2020. TX, meanwhile, is the world’s first purpose-built electric taxi.

Joerg Hofmann, chief executive of LEVC, said: ‘We are pleased to welcome Caffyns to our UK network to represent LEVC in Sussex.

‘With their rich history and excellent reputation, Caffyns will play a vital role in helping us grow our brand presence and customer base in the south of England.

‘Their appointment is also part of our network growth strategy to ensure that LEVC customers are never further than 45 minutes from a sales and service point​.’

Simon Caffyn, chief executive of Caffyns, which has 14 dealerships in Sussex and Kent, said: “We are committed to working with manufacturer partners that are at the forefront of the environmental movement supporting the uptake of electric vehicles.

‘We recognise LEVC as pioneers of this shift towards EVs becoming more popular.

‘Both the TX and the new VN5 commercial van offerings are two very exciting new vehicles that are leading the green revolution.’

Pictured are Caffyns Eastbourne sales manager Chris Milne, left, and sales executive Steve Whitford