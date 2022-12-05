Cameron Love, Holdcroft Nissan – Outstanding Achievement of the Year Winner 2022

The moment the winner of the Outstanding Achievement category was read out was a special moment at the 2022 Used Car Awards.

Awards host Mike Brewer said the way the room came to a halt and audibly gasped as the story of our winner’s endeavours were read out was ‘truly special’.

This year, the recipient was Cameron Love, a used car sales controller from Holdcroft Nissan in Crewe.

The used car manager was in his dealership earlier this year working hard when one of his customers dramatically collapsed on the floor.

The customer had suffered a cardiac arrest and his heart had stopped.

Our winner sprang into action and took control of the situation.

He grabbed the dealership’s defibrillator – a device that can help restart a heart – and attached it to the casualty.

While his colleagues called an ambulance, our award winner managed to successfully provide the emergency care his customer needed, saving his life.

Brewer added: ‘This award really could have only gone to one man this year. It’s an amazing story and one we are truly honoured to mark with this gong.

‘The fact the customer came back and bought a car from Cameron is just the icing on the cake. Amazing.’

Speaking to Car Dealer, Love said: ‘I am just humbled to be here and happy that Mr Rider has survived and carrying on with his life.

‘I just did what anyone else would do. It came naturally and there were also members of the team doing bits in the background.

‘The main thing is that he survived and I am humbled to be here.

‘I want to say thanks to the rest of the team, thanks to everyone who put me forward for this and thank you to Car Dealer.’

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below