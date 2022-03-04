Car Buying Machine helping dealers get their hands on stock with five-star system

Let us start by asking you – the dealers – some questions:

Are you worried about where you will buy stock in 2022?

Concerned about online disruptors buying part-exchange stock?

Fed up losing quality retail stock to Phil…?

Constantly being outbid no matter how high you go?

Looking to reduce transport and delivery costs and hours?

Paying hefty indemnity and purchase fees?

Wish you could buy a car and display it for sale the same day?

Would like leads for cars in your local area?

Regularly taking delivery of misdescribed cars?

Looking to diversify into other marques and don’t know how to attract them?

If you answered yes to more than two of the above, we can solve ALL of these challenges for you!

Five-star rating

Rated five stars by customers during our pilot phase, Car Buying Machine has already purchased over £1,000,000 of prime retail stock.

The customers love that we go to them. Our agents help with cherished plates, settle finance direct and pay the customer the same day and charge no fees for this service.

All of this takes place in the comfort of their own home, often on the same day!

What does an agent get?

Exclusive local leads of private retail cars for sale in your dedicated postcodes.

A fully completed customer valuation, photos, optional extras and customer description with CAP values, smart history look-up, postcode look-up and directions, email and phone contact information.

Once you accept the assigned lead, you are the only dealer talking to the customer.

You are not bidding against others and you have an exclusive opportunity to buy the car once you have viewed and inspected it.

Our agents are completing the purchase and displaying cars for sale the same day. Leads are assigned because the cars are local.

Every morning at 10am we release a stock list, arranged by distance, which offers leads that have not been accepted by local agents as the car, price or other may not suit their requirement at that time.

You can request these unassigned leads on a first come, first served basis, meaning you might be able to buy exactly what you want from another area on the same terms as your local leads.

We provide high-quality advertising materials and an agreed target area with performance monitoring reports.

Contact us now for a no-obligation trial and demo with our introductory offer of one transaction free per month for the first three months.

In 2022, you need a Car Buying Machine

Below is a list of the services we provide:

FREE agent set up – same day

FREE tested and proven website with over £1,000,000 of stock purchased to date

FREE leads seven days a week managed via an app with photos and condition report

FREE access to website and lead management tool with notes and contact log built in

FREE CAP Live guide prices on every lead

FREE access to ready-made suite of high-quality digital ads

FREE allocation of local leads based on your postcode

FREE customer reviews via Feefo

FREE Vehicle Smart Check look-up including mileage and MOT history

FREE postcode look-up and satnav directions

FREE contact link straight to vehicle owner email and mobile

Want to know more? Contact [email protected] or better still, visit carbuyingmachine.com

To find out more about becoming an agent head to carbuyingmachine.com/become-an-agent.

Car Buying Machine – built by a car dealer FOR car dealers!