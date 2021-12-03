Car dealer accused of 26 offences related to business activities has trial postponed by nearly a year

A car dealer accused of selling faulty vehicles will not stand trial until October 2022 after his court date was pushed back by close to a year.

Simon Retallick, 41, has been charged with 26 offences related to his business activities while working as a director for S Retail and Glebe Motor Co.

He had been due to stand trial last month but the hearing had to be delayed and will now not be heard until October next year.

The alleged dodgy dealer has pleaded not guilty to six charges of recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravenes the requirements of professional diligence and four charges of engaging in a commercial practice which is a misleading omission.

He also denies 14 charges of engaging in a commercial practice which is a misleading action and one charge of engaging in a commercial practice which is aggressive.

Retallick, from Norton in County Durham, has also been accused of a £15,500 theft, reports Teesside Live.

It is alleged that all the crimes took place between November 2018 and January this year with one charge, dating to December 2018, relating to the sale of a Vauxhall Corsa that had allegedly failed an MOT.

Teesside Crown Court previously heard that there are nine complainants in the case.

The trial will take place on October 10, 2022.

Picture: Teesside Crown Court (PA Images)