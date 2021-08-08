Car dealer admits misleading customers by selling insurance write-offs on eBay

A car dealer in County Durham has admitted selling vehicles without telling people they were insurance write-offs – most of them on eBay.

Mark Woodall, 46, of Marwoods Trade Centre in Alberto Street, Stockton-on-Tees, had his case transferred to Teesside Crown Court in April, as reported by Car Dealer, and was in the dock there on Friday (Aug 6).

It followed an initial appearance at the Middlesbrough court in May.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to 17 charges of being a trader engaged in a commercial practice which, by omission, was misleading, reported Teesside Live.

Adverts between November 4, 2019 and January 13, 2020 – most of which were on eBay – didn’t say the vehicles being sold were insurance write-offs, which meant customers were being misled.

The case was brought against Woodall, 46, by Stockton Borough Council and he will be sentenced on Friday, September 24.

Until then, his unconditional bail continues.

He initially faced 19 charges, with 16 of them relating to eBay sales.

Image: Google Street View