Log in
Marwoods Trade Centre Nov 2020, via Google Street ViewMarwoods Trade Centre Nov 2020, via Google Street View

News

Car dealer admits misleading customers by selling insurance write-offs on eBay

  • Marwoods Trade Centre dealer Mark Woodall pleads guilty to 17 charges
  • Most of the adverts were posted on eBay
  • Sentencing to take place on Friday, September 24

Time 1 min ago

A car dealer in County Durham has admitted selling vehicles without telling people they were insurance write-offs – most of them on eBay.

Mark Woodall, 46, of Marwoods Trade Centre in Alberto Street, Stockton-on-Tees, had his case transferred to Teesside Crown Court in April, as reported by Car Dealer, and was in the dock there on Friday (Aug 6).

It followed an initial appearance at the Middlesbrough court in May.

Advert

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to 17 charges of being a trader engaged in a commercial practice which, by omission, was misleading, reported Teesside Live.

Adverts between November 4, 2019 and January 13, 2020  – most of which were on eBay – didn’t say the vehicles being sold were insurance write-offs, which meant customers were being misled.

The case was brought against Woodall, 46, by Stockton Borough Council and he will be sentenced on Friday, September 24.

Until then, his unconditional bail continues.

Advert

He initially faced 19 charges, with 16 of them relating to eBay sales.

Image: Google Street View

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190