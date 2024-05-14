Car dealer Arnold Clark denies WJ King takeover after leaked memo suggested deal was coming

Arnold Clark has denied claims by dealer group WJ King that the two firms have agreed a takeover deal.

Car Dealer reported earlier today that the Car Dealer Top 100 has agreed a buy out the independent group for an undisclosed fee, following a leaked email.

The memo claimed that the deal would be complete by the middle of the fourth quarter, with sites set to be rebranded towards the end of 2025.

The deal would see several changes made to the existing WJ King network with at least one dealership set to close.

The email, sent to staff by boss William King said an official announcement would be made on Friday afternoon (May 17), as he looks to focus on his family housing business in Spain.

When approached by Car Dealer, Arnold Clark CEO Eddie Hawthorne said it was the ‘first he had heard’ of any takeover.

A spokesman for the company has now added: ‘We have no plans for an acquisition of WJ King.’

WJ King did not respond to Car Dealer’s request for a comment.

In the memo, seen in full by Car Dealer, King says the the company’s trade car centre in Bromley will shut once the acquisition is finalised.

The site will then be taken over by Marshall Group, which is planning to open a Nissan Van Centre there in early 2025.

Elsewhere, the firm’s Seat dealerships in Sidcup and Bromley will end new car sales from February 28, 2025 because of a strategy shift by Seat.

The Bromley showroom will then begin representing Hyundai, as well as continuing to accommodate Cupra, while the Sidcup business will become the ‘new home for Bromley’s used car sales’.

Meanwhile, WJ King’s Dartford Trade Centre, known as ‘The Brent’ will see car sales cease at the end of this month then be transformed into a body shop and pre-delivery inspection centre for the Stellantis Group.

In a company-wide message, King told staff: ‘Today, I come to you with news of significant change and a new chapter for WJ King.

‘After much deliberation and with a forward-looking vision, I have decided to sell our group to Arnold Clark.

‘This decision aligns with our shared values and commitment to excellence, and it marks a strategic move to expand their successful business into the Southeast.

‘I want to express my deepest gratitude for your dedication, hard work and the successes we’ve achieved together. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed, and they have been the backbone of WJ King’s growth and reputation.

‘As we embrace these changes, I also turn my attention to new personal ventures. The family housing business in Spain requires my focus, and I am ready to meet this new challenge with the same passion I’ve devoted to WJ King.’

Other changes set to go ahead will include Honda taking over the group’s Bexleyheath site from Vauxhall, following a full refurbishment, although Vauxhall servicing will continue there.

WJ King’s Vauxhall Dartford showroom, on Princess Road, will also be transformed to become a dual-franchise site, representing Fiat and Jeep.

The group will also take on its first GWM Ora and BYD franchises, with the brands taking over the showrooms in Gravesend and Farningham.

Elsewhere, new car sales will return to the outfit’s Swanley showroom after more than five years, with Skoda moving in from the end of October.

‘The transition is expected to be completed by mid-Q4 this year,’ King tells employees in the email.

He adds: ‘In recognition of our esteemed local reputation, Arnold Clark has agreed to delay the rebranding of WJ King for as long as feasible.

‘They expect to rebrand the sites towards the end of 2025 as they want to unify us all as one family.

‘Thank you once again for your unwavering commitment. Let’s approach this transition with optimism and show our new partners the remarkable assets they have invested in.’

Story initially published at 11.22 and updated at 12.01.