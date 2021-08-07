Car dealer arrested after wiping 80,000 miles off SUV’s milometer before selling it

A used car dealer has been arrested after he allegedly wiped 81,000 miles off a vehicles’ milometer before selling it to a customer.

Alejandro Quintero Romero, 41, is said to have sold a 2010 Mazda CX9 with around 100,000 miles on the clock.

However, according to police, the car had actually done 181,887 miles and Romero was tampering with the odometer to maximise his profits.

The US-based salesman, who runs Elite Motors of Miami, sold the SUV at auction for around £6,600 ($9,148).

The Miami Herald reports that Romero was arrested on Tuesday (August 3) and is now facing criminal charges.

Despite currently maintaining his innocence the dealer could be facing jail if the claims against him are proved.

Earlier this year, another American car dealer was jailed for five years for tampering with milometers.

Car Dealer reported at the time that Shmuel Galin was also fined £3m for a five-year campaign of scamming customers.

Romero has denied any wrongdoing and told police the odometer reading had been wrong when he bought the car in July.

He has been charged with odometer altering or tampering-motor vehicle and organised scheme to defraud.

Investigators believe he may also have targeted other customers and are asking people who may have been affected to get in touch.