Log in

News

Car dealer Bowker appoints familiar face as new brand manager at Preston Mini site

  • Oliver Latham-Holt returns to Bowker Mini as new brand manager at Preston centre
  • 35-year-old previously spent five years as business manager at Bowker Mini Blackburn
  • Bosses hail ‘management credentials’ of returning employee

Time 11:59 am, April 8, 2024

Dealer group Bowker has appointed a new brand manager at its Preston Mini site with bosses turning to a familiar face to guide the ship.

The job has gone to Oliver Latham-Holt, who returns to the car dealer after four years away with Williams Motor Group in Bolton.

Prior to holding that post, the 35-year-old spent five years as a business manager at Bowker Mini Blackburn.

Advert

He also spent almost a decade with Bolton Car Centre Ltd in an automotive career stretching back 18 years to 2006.

Commenting on his return to Car Dealer Top 100 outfit, Latham-Holt said: ‘Coming back to Bowker Mini feels like coming home.

‘I am excited to bring my experience back with me. The team is fantastic, and we are all ready to achieve great things together.’

Advert

Jonathan Rogan, director at Bowker Mini, added: ‘It’s great to see Oliver back at Bowker Mini.

‘There’s something special about our best employees coming back and Oliver is a great example.

‘He knows all about the famous Bowker approach to business. He returns with even more experience, and we know his management credentials will establish him as an asset to the company.’

Oliver takes over from outgoing Bowker Mini brand manager Pete Turner, who retired in January.

Turner held several key roles during a lengthy stint at the group and worked in the outfit’s BMW, Mini, Harley-Davidson and Motorrad departments.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108