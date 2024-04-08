Car dealer Bowker appoints familiar face as new brand manager at Preston Mini site

Dealer group Bowker has appointed a new brand manager at its Preston Mini site with bosses turning to a familiar face to guide the ship.

The job has gone to Oliver Latham-Holt, who returns to the car dealer after four years away with Williams Motor Group in Bolton.

Prior to holding that post, the 35-year-old spent five years as a business manager at Bowker Mini Blackburn.

He also spent almost a decade with Bolton Car Centre Ltd in an automotive career stretching back 18 years to 2006.

Commenting on his return to Car Dealer Top 100 outfit, Latham-Holt said: ‘Coming back to Bowker Mini feels like coming home.

‘I am excited to bring my experience back with me. The team is fantastic, and we are all ready to achieve great things together.’

Jonathan Rogan, director at Bowker Mini, added: ‘It’s great to see Oliver back at Bowker Mini.

‘There’s something special about our best employees coming back and Oliver is a great example.

‘He knows all about the famous Bowker approach to business. He returns with even more experience, and we know his management credentials will establish him as an asset to the company.’

Oliver takes over from outgoing Bowker Mini brand manager Pete Turner, who retired in January.

Turner held several key roles during a lengthy stint at the group and worked in the outfit’s BMW, Mini, Harley-Davidson and Motorrad departments.