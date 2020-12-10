A car salesman on a test drive with a customer was stopped by police for speeding – which also landed him with a penalty for an obscured trade plate.

Dorset Police said the salesman had been doing 62mph on a 50mph stretch of Dorset Way in Poole while in the BMW.

When they stopped him, they also saw that the trade plate was ‘slung on the dashboard’ with just half of it visible.

By law, the plates need to be displayed on the front and as vertical as possible.

In a post on their No Excuse road safety campaign Facebook page, Dorset Police said a fixed penalty was issued to the unnamed salesman for both offences.

Car Dealer has contacted the police to try to find out where the salesman worked and what the penalties totalled in money and points.

Main image of Dorset Way via Google Street View is purely illustrative