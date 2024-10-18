Car dealer group LSH Auto introduces new support for women with menopause in the workplace

LSH Auto has introduced a new support and training for people going through menopause in the workplace.

It made the announcement today (October 18), on World Menopause Day, which aims to raise awareness of symptoms and support to help improve women’s health and wellbeing.

The car dealer group is holding an Inclusive Management Workshop, particularly focussed on gender equality, menopause and culture. It’s also launching new policy, a toolkit and training, which will support those going through this transition while at work.

Menopausal symptoms can include hot flushes, sweats, body odour, bloating, weight gain, anxiety, depression, low mood and more challenging physical and mental conditions, with the experience being different for all women.

Tracy Ellam, operations director for LSH Auto, said: ‘With the right support, there’s no need for women to press pause on their career during this natural transition.

‘However, many women will continue to suffer in silence unless we reduce the stigma around menopause and create a culture where colleagues feel comfortable talking about menopause and discussing their concerns.

‘The symptoms of menopause can affect a colleague’s comfort and consequently their performance at work.

‘We have a duty to provide a safe and comfortable working environment, so we need to be open to implementing adjustments and providing additional support for those experiencing symptoms.’