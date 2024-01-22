Car dealer group Pentagon racks up 60 BYD sales in first month after signing agreement

Pentagon Motor Group is celebrating what it’s calling a ‘significant early sales success’ with BYD.

The dealership, which is a division of Motus Group (UK) Ltd, signed up with the Chinese brand late last year and said it had notched up some 60 sales of BYD vehicles at its Pentagon Motor Village site in Lincoln in a month.

Pentagon MD David Peel said: ‘I went to the Munich Motor Show last year specifically to research BYD and came away very impressed.

‘They were the stars of the show for many people I talked to, having invested in securing a major presence. Their vehicle platform is flexible, producing a variety of models across different segments.’

He added: ‘The initial UK offering at our Lincoln centre comprises the Atto 3, Dolphin and Seal – great-looking quality products designed with UK consumers in mind.

‘I was extremely happy to announce our partnership with BYD and am even happier to report that we have already sold some 60 vehicles in the first full month of operations.’

In a statement, Pentagon called the figure a ‘significant early sales success’, and Peel commented: ‘It is an encouraging start.

‘BYD is the newest Chinese brand entering the UK and European marketplace, and it does so having recently been judged the biggest global EV manufacturer, taking over the top spot from Tesla for the last quarter of 2023 – no mean feat!’

The arrival of BYD brought five more jobs to the Tritton Road site, and with the manufacturer understood to be planning up to 50 more UK dealerships in the first half of 2024, Pentagon said it was considering adding the marque to other sites.

Pentagon group brand director Rob Schofield said: ‘Without doubt, we will look at our other locations which we hope might offer BYD the modern professional dealership sites it’s looking for.

‘For us, the arrival of BYD at our Pentagon Motor Village site in Lincoln allows us to work not only with retail customers, but also our many major fleet clients, a number of whom are already keen to get involved with these new vehicles.’