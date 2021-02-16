Car Dealer is on the lookout for a new staff writer who will work on this rapidly growing website as well as for the company’s variety of consumer editorial outlets.

The full-time role is based at home and is ideally suited to someone with previous editorial experience.

The role will require shift-based work, which will include occasional weekends, as we look to cover our website seven days a week.

Previous journalism experience is preferred, but this doesn’t necessarily need to be within the motoring media. A good news journalist with a passion for cars will be just as successful.

This role would suit a writer who may already be working in the industry and looking for a new challenge, or a graduate from a journalism course looking for their first step in the automotive media world.

The role requires:

A sound journalism background and the ability to construct well written news stories

A knowledge of cars and the car industry

A passion for motoring and the ability to turn your hand from news to feature writing

Occasional road testing of vehicles will be required so a full driving licence is needed

You’ll be happy to work from home, will be a self starter and driven by writing the best stories that get people talking.

Pride in producing excellent, engaging content will be what gets you up in the morning – as well as interest in all things motoring.

You’ll have a proven track record of being able to conduct excellent interviews that glean great news angles and you’ll be bustling with ideas.

The role will largely be focussed on our flagship motoring title, Car Dealer, writing news and features for this website.

You will also be required to work with our consumer editorial team producing content for our investor PA Media’s motoring news feed, as well as our external clients, which include car dealers and motor trade suppliers.

You’ll report to editor-in-chief James Baggott and work alongside a team of talented writers producing content for millions of readers every month.

The Car Dealer website has grown rapidly since the pandemic and last year saw a 1,300 per cent rise in traffic to 8.7m unique users.

To apply for the role, send a CV and covering letter explaining why you are suitable to [email protected] no later than March 8.

Please include:

What three cars you’d buy with £100,000 An example of recent news story you have written A feature idea for Car Dealer (that we haven’t already covered) – and why you think the motor trade will want to read it

Any questions, contact James via Twitter or LinkedIn via DM.