GForces head of ecommerce Paul Stokes will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday today.

Stokes has been with GForces since 2018, but previously worked in car dealerships before becoming managing director of digital dealership Rockar. This has put him right in the action from the beginning when it comes to selling cars online.

As more dealerships now turn to online as their main showroom, they are having to rewrite the rulebook on how to sell cars.

Stokes’ expertise in this area and GForces understanding on what performs best will enable him to answer some burning questions on today’s Car Dealer Live show.

He’ll be covering topics about how your website can be more effective, but we’ll also be asking him about some of the must-have items on your website that customers will be turned off without.

He’ll also be talking about how you keep your exceptional customer experience when you’re not face-to-face with them.

