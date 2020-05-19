Supercar dealer Tom Hartley will be joining us at midday tomorrow on Car Dealer Live for an exclusive interview.

Hartley, who has just published a book on his experiences called The Dealer Maker, has some incredible stories to tell about his supercar sales.

He sold his first car at the age of just 12 and was one of the stars of the TV series Million Pound Motors on Channel 4.

He now runs his world famous supercar business from the Hartley estate with his son Carl and they’ve just invested in a whole new showroom, spread over three floors.

We’ll be chatting to Hartley about his amazing career in the motor trade, the cars he’s got in stock and some of his most memorable sales. He’ll tell us how he became a millionaire at 17 and then lost it all at 19… before winning it all back again.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Thursday: SsangYong’s Nick Laird and Jim Tyrell

Friday: Pendragon CEO Bill Berman

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

