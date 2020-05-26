Eden Motor Group chief executive Graeme Potts will be chatting to us at midday today on Car Dealer Live.

Potts has had a fascinating career in the motor trade and now runs the Eden Group which has 20 dealerships across the south coast.

The group was started as a joint venture between Potts and Vauxhall and has grown to now represent seven brands in total.

On his group’s website, Potts writes: ‘As principal shareholder I have spent over 25 years in the UK automotive sector and have extensive experience of delivering a customer experience combined with company growth and profitability.

‘In establishing Eden we are committed to combining the best practices of the big name manufacturers with the individual service and personalisation of a smaller, private company.’

Potts has been selling cars online during the lockdown and will chat to us about his career, the news that car dealers can now reopen on June 1 and what he thinks the future market looks like for car dealers.

