VALUATIONS experts from Cap HPI will be appearing on Car Dealer Live today at midday.

Head of UK valuations Derren Martin, and head of forecasts Andrew Mee will appear live to discuss valuations, as dealerships prepare to open their forecourts once again.

Derren has over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, including 17 years in Vauxhall’s fleet and vehicle lifecycle deparments, before joining CAP in 2013.

Andrew meanwhile has 35 years’ experience behind him, joining CAP in 2013 after an extensive career with Lex Vehicle Leasing.

