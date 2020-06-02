Used car prices and what the future holds for car dealers will be the subject of today’s Car Dealer Live with eBay Motors Group experts.

At midday today, we’ll be chatting to eBay Motors Group’s boss Phill Jones, head of marketing and research Dermot Kelleher and head of external sales Marc Robinson.

With car dealers now back at work, many are starting to wonder what the future market will look like. There are reports of some pent up demand from buyers out there, but will that soon fade?

The eBay Motors Group experts will give us their opinion on what they think will happen to used car prices, whether they are seeing car dealers discount stock and what will happen to used car prices longer term.

