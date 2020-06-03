Embracing customers’ wishes to transact online and the ongoing pressures of the coronavirus will be the subjects of today’s Car Dealer Live.

At midday today we’ll be joined by Adam Turner, Chorley Group’s sales and marketing director.

Chorley Group began trading just over 30 years ago as a family business. Originally known as Bugle Inn Motor Co. it and has since risen to become one of the north west’s largest dealer groups. It runs six sites and holds the franchises for Nissan, Hyundai, Kia and MG.

We’ll be discussing the ongoing challenges coronavirus presents, how the business has adapted its trading methods in the current climate and what the future holds.

Not only that but Chorley has also successfully adapted to the world of online car sales, recognising some customers’ wishes to transact entirely online and not want to walk into a dealership in the traditional way.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Thursday: Marshall Motor Group’s Jon Head & Jamie Crowther

Friday: Lawgistics Live

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.