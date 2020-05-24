Pendragon’s new CEO Bill Berman and larger-than-life supercar dealer Tom Hartley were among the highlights of last week’s Car Dealer Live interviews.

In a busy week of interviews we also heard the latest on used car pricing from Cazana, chatted to Hendy group owner and CEO Paul Hendy, and the executive team and SsangYong UK.

To help keep you entertained this bank holiday weekend, below are the interviews in full for you to enjoy if you missed them live.

Car Dealer Live interviews happen at midday every weekday – come back to this website every day for find the latest.

Monday – Cazana

Cazana CEO Tom Wood and director of insights Rupert Pontin helped navigate their way through the changing picture of prices.

With the trade ramping back up and dealerships hopefully heading back to work on June 1, how to price stock and what has happened to prices during the lockdown are critical business information and were all discussed on the show.

Tuesday – Hendy’s Paul Hendy

Hendy Group owner Paul Hendy joined Car Dealer Live on Tuesday and chatted about the group that has been around since 1859.

The south coast firm has been on quite the growth cycle in recent years and is approaching the £1bn turnover mark.

In this interview he chats about how the Hendy Group is preparing for the restart and what the future holds for the firm.

Wednesday – Supercar dealer Tom Hartley

Supercar dealer Tom Hartley joined us on Wednesday for a fascinating insight into his career and his business.

Hartley, who has just published a book on his experiences called The Deal Maker, had some incredible stories to tell about his supercar sales.

He sold his first car at the age of just 12 and was one of the stars of the TV series Million Pound Motors on Channel 4.

Thursday – SsangYong executive team

Managing director Nick Laird and chairman Jim Tyrrell from SsangYong spoke about how the brand has coped with the crisis and what its plans are for the restart.

Both commented on how they believe dealers and non-essential retail will be back to work on June 1, with Tyrell saying he couldn’t see a reason why they wouldn’t.

Friday – Pendragon CEO Bill Berman

In his first interview, Pendragon CEO Bill Berman joined us from his home in Florida where he has been holed up during the pandemic.

In a revealing interview he chats to us about what really happened with the merger talks with Lookers, why he would have never sold the jewel in the crown American dealerships and what he thought when shareholders rebelled against his pay packet.

