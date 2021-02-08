Today’s Car Dealer Live will be all about used car values as Cazana joins the show.

Broadcast from midday today, Cazana’s director of insights, Rupert Pontin, will be chatting with Car Dealer about the current state of the used car market.

Pontin, a regular on Car Dealer Live, will also be rounding up how used cars performed during 2020 and so far in 2021.

Car Dealer Live host James Batchelor will also asking for predictions for the used car market’s performance in the coming months.

Vehicle data specialists Cazana’s appearance on the show follows on from its recent report on the performance of the used car market.

It said that for the week commencing January 18 the used car market was ‘exceeding expectations’.

Last week Cazana CEO, Tom Wood, appeared on the show discussing Car & Classic – a business Cazana has owned since 2018. This show can be watched at the bottom of this story.

As it’s a live show, viewers can join in with the discussion by posting their comments on the YouTube page accessible via clicking the video at the top of this page (available from 12pm).

Alternatively, viewers can email their questions before by sending them to [email protected]