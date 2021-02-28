This week on the eleventh Car Dealer Podcast, Swansway Garages director Peter Smyth played the important role of guest judge on our weekly news challenge.

Hosted by myself and James Baggott, each week we choose our top stories and discuss them with an industry guest.

This week Smyth was able to share some of his thoughts on the biggest news affecting car dealers, too.

He talked particularly on the topics of reopening on on April 12, what this news will mean for March sales and the transformations made in the Swansway business in the last year.

It was a very busy week for news, with the roadmap released but also some big announcements from the listed dealer groups and more developments from Cazoo.

Each week we cover many of the biggest stories, and you can find out more about every one that's mentioned by clicking the links below. And don't worry, they're listed in chronological order so there are no spoilers.

SMMT calls for dealers to open ‘ideally before April 12’ as car production levels slump to 12-year low

Peugeot unveils new logo for digital future and hopes to roll it out at dealerships by 2023

Inchcape swings to a £128m loss as it looks to offload more car dealerships and focus on distribution

Mitsubishi UK: No intention to change plans despite rumours of Mitsubishi U-turn in Europe

Car dealer group pledges to shut up shop to celebrate lifting of restrictions on June 21

Showrooms staying closed until April 12 is disappointing but not a disaster, says industry expert

Test drives are allowed during lockdown three after legal experts receive confirmation from Trading Standards

Cazoo makes first step towards European expansion as it snaps up German car subscription service

Comment: April 12 reopening for car dealers moves the goalposts, but the 21-plate pent-up demand will be huge

Cazoo remains tight-lipped after reports founder has cashed out £100m in shares already

Shock, hope and anger: What do car dealers think of the news they’ll be shut until April 12?