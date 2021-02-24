A car dealer group will be shutting its doors for the day and giving staff a well deserved break on June 21.

Chorley Group has decided to mark the day the prime minister says will see all coronavirus restrictions lifted, if all tests are met, by shutting up shop.

Adam Turner, the group’s MD, told Car Dealer that staff at the business – which runs Nissan, Kia, Hyundai and MG dealerships – had gone ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty during the pandemic.

Closing the business fully for the day on Monday, June 21, the business aims to let staff ‘unwind, relax and take time for themselves’ as Turner says after the year they’ve had it is ‘essential’.

Turner told Car Dealer: ‘We are closing the business fully for the day.

‘In all honesty so many of our team have gone over and above working longer hours and some have lost loved ones.

‘We just think to give them a dedicated time to unwind, relax and take time for themselves is essential.

‘The mental strain it has caused so many can’t go unnoticed.’

In a statement on its LinkedIn page the dealer group told staff and customers that they would be ‘celebrating the start of summer 2021’ on the day.

‘When lockdown lifts this June we will be closing shop for one day and offering all our team an extra day’s holiday,’ said the notice.

‘This is so everybody has the opportunity to visit their loved ones, have a drink with friends and celebrate the start of summer 2021.

‘The last 12 months has been tough for everyone and we know our teams have worked harder than ever to deliver incredible results and keep the wheels turning.

‘It’s felt like the longest 12 months of our lives, so let’s celebrate the longest day of the year and maximise the lifting of lockdown by letting our hair down.’

The note goes on to thank all Chorley Group staff and their families for their support.

If there is a delay to the lifting of lockdown, the note goes on to explain that the business will simply move the day off.