Car Dealer Power 2022 is officially launched! Get voting today to name the industry’s best manufacturers and suppliers

The chance to honour the best car manufacturers and best suppliers in the business is back!

Voting is now open for the Car Dealer Power 2022 awards, which will name the best suppliers dealers do business with and the manufacturers they think are best to represent.

For the second year in a row, Kia was named Manufacturer of the Year in 2021. Its dealers ranked it above all others, giving it a 90 per cent score in every category.

A total of 24 carmakers were ranked, giving an exclusive picture of how the UK’s biggest – and smallest – brands are treating their dealers.

While Kia triumphed, Vauxhall, Citroen and Volvo languished at the bottom.

Car Dealer Power ranks car manufacturers in 13 areas, including brand awards, accessibility to management, new and used car supply and return on investment.

Last year, Car Dealer Power saw thousands of dealers across the UK not just naming and shaming the manufacturers but also the industry’s suppliers.

From the best protection firms to finance providers, all sectors are covered and allow dealers to air their views on the best and the worst.

The supplier categories are listed below and the winner of each receives a prestigious Car Dealer Power trophy.

Every year, suppliers are desperate to come out on top, knowing that by winning a Car Dealer Power award shows they’ve been honoured by the people that matter the most – their customers, the car dealers.

As well as the best car manufactures and suppliers in the business, Car Dealer Power also names the Car of the Year, as voted for by readers of Car Dealer.

The Skoda Enyaq took the top gong last year, with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Vauxhall Mokka being highly commended – never have two electric cars been ranked so highly in Car Dealer Power.

Voting is open now and it only takes a few minutes to complete the survey. Independent dealers can skip the manufacturer questions and go straight to naming the best suppliers.

Car Dealer Power 2022 voting closes on August 31.

The awards will be handed over in October after the winners have been named in a special video, due to be aired on October 12.

You can watch last year’s Car Dealer Power video above.

Get voting now!

We’ll be looking for the best of the best in the following categories

Suppliers

Cleaning Product of the Year

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Dealer Management System of the Year

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Warranty Provider of the Year

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

Auction House of the Year

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

Video Provider of the Year

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation of the Year

Manufacturers

Manufacturer of the Year

Car of the Year

Voting for this year’s awards will close on Wednesday, August 31, but don’t delay!

Find out who won what in last year’s awards in our special section here.

Click here to fill out the survey – it only takes a few minutes