Car Dealer Quiz of the Year: How well do you remember the year’s headlines?

  • Peter Smyth and Jamie Caple team up with James Baggott and James Batchelor in this week’s quiz
  • For the final special episode of 2022 we cover the whole year with a series of rounds
  • Watch the podcast on YouTube as well as listening on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more

Time 1 min ago

To celebrate the end of another weird and wonderful year, the Car Dealer Podcast is back with a very special episode for the festive season.

Instead of a show looking back at the week, this time we’re putting the Car Dealer team and some dealer guests knowledge of the year to the test.

In this podcast episode – that can be played on Apple Podcasts or Spotify AND watched on YouTube now – James Baggott teams up with Swansway director Peter Smyth and James Batchelor has chosen Car Quay boss Jamie Caple as his teammate.

With Rebecca Chaplin as quiz master, the teams go through five rounds of news challenges to decide who is the winner of the Car Dealer Quiz of the Year. Listen now to find out who really knows the most about car dealerships and the automotive industry in 2021.

Click play above to listen or on the video at the top of the page to watch how the teams got on.

If you play along then make sure you head over to Twitter and let us know how you did!

The Car Dealer Podcast is broadcast each Friday night with James and Rebecca choosing the best stories of the week and asking an industry guest to decide the winner.

To take part in a future episode as our guest judge you can send us a message by emailing [email protected]

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

