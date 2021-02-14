A used car dealer in East Farleigh, near Maidstone, has submitted plans to build houses on the site of its existing workshop.

Williams Group Ltd has put forward the plans to Maidstone Borough Council to redevelop the 0.75 hectares of land where its dealership is based at Culls Farm in Dean Street.

Currently, the large plot is occupied by the dealership and repair centre but the plans set out to demolish the existing building and erect 10 new homes and one commercial building.

The ‘chalet-style’ homes will include five detached houses with four bedrooms, three will be three bedroom homes and three homes within a terrace – one with two bedrooms and two with three bedrooms.

There will also be a traditional office building also in the chalet style with office space to rent.

East Farleigh Parish Council considered the planning application earlier this month and are in favour of the new development.

Car Dealer approached Williams Group for a comment but they were unable to comment about the future of the dealership at this time.

According to Kent Online, the plot has already been scaled back from 15 homes to 10 following concerns from Maidstone Borough Council at the pre-planning stage.