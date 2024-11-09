Car Dealer Used Car Awards afterparty is back! Find out how to get your tickets now!

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards are now just over two weeks away and we are delighted to announce that our famous afterparty will once again be offering revellers the chance to keep the celebrations going even after the main event has been packed away.

The afterparty has always been an incredibly popular part of the Used Car Awards, and partygoers are being urged to book their place NOW, as tickets are strictly limited.

Starting at midnight and going on into the small hours, the invitation-only party – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video – is being held in the Grubstreet Author area of The Brewery, specifically in the Sample Room.

The party will allow a select number of guests to continue celebrating after the awards have finished.

Those interested in bagging a space at the exclusive event, should email [email protected] to request a spot on the guest list.

Lee Coomber, RAC client director, said: ‘We are really pleased once again to be supporting the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2024.

‘The event is a great opportunity for the automotive industry to come together and celebrate the achievements and success stories from the last 12 months.

‘Sponsoring the afterparty this year alongside our partners Vehicles In Video allows people to continue their celebration together.

‘We would like to wish all those shortlisted for an award this year the best of luck and we look forward to joining the celebrations on the night.’

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, are being held at The Brewery in central London on Monday, November 25.

The glittery bash celebrates the great and the good in the used car industry, with this year’s shortlist recently revealed following a gruelling two-week-long mystery shopping phase.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have the RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video sponsoring the afterparty at the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards — it’s the perfect way to extend the excitement and energy of the night.

‘The afterparty offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals to unwind, connect, and share in the success stories of the evening in a more relaxed setting. It’s not just about recognising the hard work and achievements of the UK’s best used car dealers, but also about building and strengthening relationships within the industry.

‘Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, we’re able to create an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the awards themselves.

‘We couldn’t be more excited to have the RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video on board for this — their involvement truly adds an extra dimension to what is already set to be an incredible night.’