Car dealer Vertu Motors raises money for industry charity Ben with special staff football match

Dealer group Vertu Motors has hosted a special staff football match to raise funds for two mental health charities.

The game saw employees based across Vertu and Rotterdam House go up against staff from Digital House – all of which are part of Vertu Motors plc’s Central Services.

Dubbed the ‘Vertu Motors Trophy’ the match was hosted by Vertu’s partner club Sunderland, who allowed the game to be played at their Academy of Light training ground.

Those competing in the match all donated £10 to secure their place on the pitch, with tickets being sold to colleagues, friends and family eager to show their support.

On the pitch, proceedings ended in a 2-2 draw before the team from Vertu and Rotterdam House came out 10-9 in a gripping penalty shootout.

Overall the day raised a whopping £1,935 for charity, of which £1,400 is to be donated to the automotive industry charity Ben.

The remaining £535 is to be donated to Mind.

Also helping to raise funds was a special raffle, which included signed shirts and balls being given out as prizes.

Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors plc, said: ‘Although I was forced to miss playing in the match for the first time, it was fantastic to cheer on both teams as they went into battle for the 2023 Vertu Motors Trophy.

‘It was a great game between two very evenly matched teams, as seen by the fact that it went all the way to penalty kicks; it was a very enjoyable afternoon for those in attendance.

‘More importantly, the event raised a large amount of money for two very worthwhile causes. I’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who was there to show their support.’