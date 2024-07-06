Car Dealer Weekly Briefing: Waddell, Maria and ZEV Mandates – the biggest headlines in one place

Our exclusive interview with Stellantis boss Maria Grazia Davino, Peter Waddell’s court case and the fall-out from the ZEV Mandate top the list this week’s exclusive newsletter.

Editor-in-chief James Baggott’s latest Car Dealer Weekly Briefing Substack newsletter has been published today to subscribers and in it he gives his thoughts on the biggest headlines of the week.

Designed to help time-poor automotive industry leaders keep up with all the goings-on from Car Dealer Magazine, the newsletter is available to subscribers only.

The newsletter summarises the five biggest stories of the week on the Car Dealer website and rounds up other news automotive executives must not miss.

Readers can subscribe on the website.

Baggott also gives his thoughts on what the week’s stories really mean, with opinion on what impact they could have to the industry.

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing, Baggott gives his thoughts on his exclusive interview with Stellantis group MD Maria Grazia Davino and Peter Waddell’s loss in his hearing in the High Court.

There’s also a summary of this week’s podcast which is published every Friday on your favourite podcast platform.

You can find the podcast on Apple and Spotify too by searching for the Car Dealer Podcast.

Also in this week’s newsletter:

Group 1

SUV Prestige

Suzuki

Big Motoring World

BYD

Cazoo

Tesla

And more

Once subscribed, the newsletter will be delivered direct to your email inbox every Friday, or you can read it on the Substack website or Substack app.

To read the latest edition visit cardealer.substack.com where full details on how to subscribe are explained.