Car dealers and garage owners are warned by IGA about ‘High Court bailiff’ scam

Car dealers and garage owners are being warned about a scam that could cost them dearly.

The Independent Garage Association says businesses are being targeted by fraudsters claiming to be a High Court bailiff from their local Civil Justice Centre.

The caller tries to put the frighteners on them by saying bailiffs are due to arrive within a couple of hours to take away a specific value of goods for failing to go to court, and gives the full name of the garage owner and business address.

Further false information given out by the caller could include:

Fake information about why the bailiffs are coming to the premises – likely to be due to not cancelling a contract after a free period

A fake phone number for the local county court, which plays an automated message pre-recorded by the fraudsters

A fake court reference number

More phone calls may then be made, warning that the bailiffs are on their way and can’t be stopped unless the garage owner contacts the court on the number given and pays the full amount.

The scam has been reported in Lincoln, Bradford and Swansea.

If anyone receives such a call, they should double-check with their local court, report it to local police on 101 or contact Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.

The IGA also wants to know if garage owners and car dealers have been targeted by the scam so that it can make other members aware. It can be contacted on 01788 225908.

It follows a warning issued by the IGA in the summer after someone pretending to be associated with the organisation itself had been trying to find out firms’ security arrangements.