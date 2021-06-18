Log in
Land Rover Defender 90Land Rover Defender 90

Car dealers are putting up used car prices as top 20 models soaring in value are revealed

  • Auto Trader prices are up on average 9.7 per cent setting a new record
  • 15.3m users visited the platform last week while 37 per cent of dealers increased prices
  • Find out the top 20 highest climbers in retail price as seen on Auto Trader

Used car prices have continued to rise for the 57th consecutive week on Auto Trader, up an incredible 9.7 per cent year-on-year. 

Between June 7 and 13, the car classified website has seen demand grow with 15.3m users visiting its platform – a 29 per cent increase on the same week in 2019.

Despite the boom in June 2020, when showrooms reopened following two months of lockdown, this figure is one per cent higher than the same week last year too.

Auto Trader has exclusively revealed to Car Dealer the top 20 highest climbers in price, showing the higher prices customers are willing to pay retail to get their hands on some cars.

According to Auto Trader, supply was down 10.8 per cent last week compared to 2019.

The company said that there had been a notable increase in sticker prices, following advice from Auto Trader to not forget about updating cars that have been in stock for longer, with 37 per cent rising prices across their entire forecourt.

That’s up on the record seen in May of 32 per cent and 22 per cent in April.

The highest price increase, year-on-year, seen last week was for the Land Rover Defender 90. Prices recorded were up more than a third of the price last year, by 37 per cent to £64,852.

However, on average, less dealers are making daily changes than in 2019 at 2,284 car dealers. Further, 27 per cent less vehicles were repriced each day compared to the same week in 2019.


Auto Trader’s director of data and insight Richard Walker said: ‘After eight weeks of acceleration, we’ve seen another record set for price growth rates.

‘And with consumer demand set to continue, fuelled by a positive sentiment shift towards car ownership, more disposable income, an aversion to public transport.

‘This coupled with the ongoing supply challenges, we don’t see any reason for this growth to ease anytime soon.

‘Despite the inflation in trade prices, our data highlights the margins available.

‘Prices are high, days to turn are low, and demand is incredibly strong; I highly recommend retailers adopt a retail back approach to their pricing and sourcing strategies and make the most of this opportunity.

‘Retailers should also assess the pricing across their whole forecourt and ensure older stock reflects the positive movement of the market too, otherwise they risk leaving margin opportunities on the table.’

Top 20 used car price increases

Here are the 20 cars that rose the most in price year-on-year between June 7 – 13, 2021.

1. Land Rover Defender 90

Land Rover Defender 90

  • Up 37 per cent
  • Average asking price: £64,852

2. Audi RS3

Audi RS3

  • Up 32.8 per cent
  • Average asking price: £39,035

3. Mitsubishi Shogun

Mitsubishi Shogun

  • Up 31.5 per cent
  • Average asking price: £17,106

4. Mazda MX-5

Mazda MX-5

  • Up 30.8 per cent
  • Average asking price: £11,980

5. Audi A4 Cabriolet

  • Up 27.8 per cent
  • Average asking price: £4,918

6. Audi A3 Cabriolet

Audi A3 Cabriolet

  • Up 27.7 per cent
  • Average asking price: £11,547

7. Land Rover Discovery 4

Land Rover Discovery 4

  • Up 27.2 per cent
  • Average asking price: £21,616

8. Audi TTS

Audi TTS Roadster

  • Up 25.2 per cent
  • Average asking price: £22,393

9. BMW X5

  • Up 25.1 per cent
  • Average asking price: £33,286

10. BMW Z4

BMW Z4 2006

  • Up 24 per cent
  • Average asking price: £18,107

11. BMW M2

BMW M2

  • Up 23.9 per cent
  • Average asking price: £40,002

12. Mercedes-Benz SLK

  • Up 22.9 per cent
  • Average asking price: £11,596

13. BMW X3

BMW X3

  • Up 22.7 per cent
  • Average asking price: £24,646

14. Audi TT

Audi TT RS

  • Up 22.7 per cent
  • Average asking price: £15,139

15. BMW M3

BMW M3

  • Up 22.7 per cent
  • Average asking price: £40,196

16. Audi S5

Audi S5

  • Up 22.2 per cent
  • Average asking price: £27,519

17. Jaguar XKR

Jaguar XKR 2010

  • Up 21.9 per cent
  • Average asking price: £23,184

18. Mini Roadster

Mini Roadster

  • Up 21.9 per cent
  • Average asking price: £9,508

19. Honda Accord

Honda Accord 1992

  • Up 21.6 per cent
  • Average asking price: £5,238

20. Mercedes-Benz CLK

Mercedes CLK AMG

  • Up 21.1 per cent
  • Average asking price: £6,102

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

