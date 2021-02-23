A new car is being bought online every nine minutes during the current lockdown, new data from GForces revealed today (Feb 23).

Figures obtained from more than 1,650 dealers using the firm’s NetDirector Auto-e technology shows locked-down Brits are turning to online car sales in an unprecedented fashion.

GForces says the data, compiled last month, now shows the most popular time to buy a car is between 10am and midday.

The company found more customers are paying for cars through Android and Apple CarPlay too, accounting for £23m of sales so far.

Home delivery has also risen – up 35 per cent between January 2020 and January 2021 – and deliveries peaked in April 2020, comprising 14 per cent of all sales.

Online customers are looking further afield for cars, too, with the average distance of 80 miles being recorded for online purchases, compared with 35 miles for face-to-face purchases.

GForces chief commercial officer Tim Smith said: ‘The pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need for carmakers and retailers to operate an effective ecommerce strategy.

‘Leading-edge digital technology designed to complement offline channels is essential to delivering sales success.

‘While the data provided by our NetDirector Auto-e platform clearly shows the huge acceleration in online car buying, one can be certain that there is much more change to come and that it will come quickly.

‘There has never been a more pressing need for the auto industry to invest in online buying platforms.

‘However, that is not to say that the traditional car showroom is consigned to history. Far from it in fact. They have a critical role to play.

‘Blending “bricks and clicks” as part of an enjoyable, seamless omnichannel consumer experience is the key to the future.’